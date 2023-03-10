WATERLOO — The man who lost a close race for Seneca County district attorney four years ago is running for the job again.
Local attorney John Nabinger, a Republican who has worked in the county public defender’s office for the past 20 years and also has prosecutorial experience, announced his candidacy in a news release Thursday.
“I’m running for Seneca County district attorney to bring my 25 years of experience to serve the community we all love,” Nabinger said. “Having served as a prosecutor and public defender, I have the balanced perspective, experience, and qualifications to keep our community safer as your new district attorney.”
Nabinger ran for the position in 2019, winning a GOP primary by 33 votes over Chris Folk, a former Waterloo town judge. Nabinger lost by 76 votes in the general election to Democrat Mark Sinkiewicz. Nabinger said later he believed he would have won the November election if not for Folk, who earned more than 1,500 votes on minor party lines.
Sinkiewicz did not respond to an email asking if he will run for reelection.
Nabinger, a Romulus resident, is a graduate of Onondaga Community College and The College at Brockport. He earned his law degree in 1998 from the Syracuse University College of Law.
He began his career as an assistant district attorney in Seneca County before being hired as an assistant DA in Onondaga County. Nabinger said he handled various areas of prosecution, presented cases to grand juries, and handled felony cases, including homicides.
Combined with his two decades in the Seneca County public defender’s office, Nabinger said he has been an attorney in state, county, and municipal courtrooms across upstate New York. He estimates having handled more than 2,000 cases — more than 1,000 of those were felonies — during his 25 years as a prosecutor and defense attorney.
Nabinger, 56, said he and a team of volunteers are circulating petitions to get his name on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines in the November election. He has been endorsed by the Seneca County Republican Committee and county Conservative Party.
“The Seneca County Republican Committee has enthusiastically endorsed John Nabinger for DA because he has the experience and balanced perspective needed for the position,” said Republican Chairman Tom Fox, the former county sheriff. “He also will be a strong voice speaking out against bad policies like defunding the police and bail reform.”
“John Nabinger is an experienced attorney who knows the law and has a strong understanding of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” said William “Beezer” White, chairman of the county Conservative Party. “We’re proud to stand behind John and help elect him as our new district attorney.”