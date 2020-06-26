NAPLES — Three parties are teaming up to improve the Naples Creek watershed and Canandaigua Lake.
The town, the Nature Conservancy, and the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council are sponsoring a project to improve water quality and reduce flooding on Parish Cross Road by installing new culverts/pipes that carry runoff under the road. It will allow storm runoff to be carried to wetlands and flood plains, where it will be filtered before it reaches Naples Creek and Canandaigua Lake.
The 31,000-acre Naples Creek watershed is the largest in the Canandaigua Lake basin. It has the highest sediment load of all 17 Canandaigua Lake tributaries and is a major contributor of phosphorus to the lake.
In 2016, the Nature Conservancy purchased an 85-acre parcel along Naples Creek that, along with adjoining state lands at Hi-Tor Wildlife Management Area, are a focus area for restoration. They plan to recreate wetlands, remove berms to reconnect the creek to its flood plain, and address an existing flooding problem by installing and placing culverts that will improve drainage under Parish Road.
The three parties said this is part of an effort to use nature-based solutions to improve water quality and change the trajectory of blue-green algal blooms “so that residents and visitors can continue to rely on the security of the drinking water and the beauty of Canandaigua Lake throughout the year.”