NAPLES — Construction is set to begin on the Naples Library Accessibility and Expansion Project this fall.
The library Board of Trustees and staff have announced that, thanks in part to substantial funding from a State Aid for Library Construction Grant, the $1.3 million project will transform the community library into a space with increased accessibility for all patrons and visitors, and will also include much needed upgrades.
“We are very excited to be able to make our building more accessible to our community members,” said Library Director Kendyl Litwiller-Sutherby. “The inclusion of an elevator will make a big difference for a lot of people and we are really proud to be able to make changes to our building without putting the burden on our taxpayers.”
Officials said full use of the Naples Library has always been compromised by a lack of accessibility between the upstairs and downstairs levels. The Accessibility and Expansion Project is a solution to this problem.
Ron Kirsop, executive director of the OWWL Library System, credited the New York Library Association, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, Sen. Samra Brouk, and library supporters who advocated for the state aid.
“The Accessibility and Expansion Project at the Naples Library is certain to enhance access to this valuable community resource,” Naples Mayor Brian Schenk said. “Those currently using the Naples Library are likely to benefit from a seamless flow to all resources available within. The completion of this project will undoubtedly attract persons with mobility issues as accessibility is at the core of the effort. Expansion to enhance current resources and provide accessibility is well recognized as a necessity to maintain and increase public utilization.”
The library will hold a Community Q&A Event at 6 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 29) at the library when Litwiller-Sutherby and library trustees will answer questions about the project, and then a groundbreaking event will be scheduled in October.
HBT Architects of Rochester is working on the project. The new facilities will focus on inclusive elements so that everyone can enjoy the space.
The scope of work for this project is a 1,053-square-foot addition consisting of a new elevator, entry lobby, and vestibule for increased accessibility and physical connection between the two levels. A new entry with a second circulation desk will be added at the lower level to support secondary patron access at Harwood Lane. A curb and small entry garden will be constructed along with the back entry, and two accessible parking spaces will be added to the parking area behind the library on Harwood Lane.
A Teen Room will be added in the new part of the first level. Updated meeting rooms and a lower-level entry will provide more opportunities for use by community organizations, and the library’s dedicated local history space and archives in the lower level also will be enhanced, with an updated climate control system for preserving important documents and collections donated by Neapolitans that tell the stories of Naples history.
Much of the main floor will remain the same, including the stacks and the adult book collection, and the Children’s Room.
Disruptions to library programming are expected to be minimal. The dates of any closures will be posted at the library and on the library’s website and social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram) in advance.
There will be no changes to the library’s Main Street façade. All neighboring businesses will be informed in advance about potential noise or parking impacts. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the new construction is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
To supplement funding for the project, the library has applied for State Aid for Library Construction, a grant award through the New York State Division of Library Development and administered locally by OWWL.
The library also will use its investment fund, which means it will not be funded by the local tax levy or the regular operating budget. The library also is seeking additional funds through community gifts.
All funds raised will be handled through the “Friends of the Naples Library”, a non-profit fundraising group. Its upcoming fundraising campaign will include naming opportunities for donors. To make a contribution, contact Vice President of the Friends of the Naples Library, Michelle Wernsing at mwconsulting55@gmail.com for more information.
Donations via check should be made payable to Friends of Naples Library and mailed to Naples Library, P.O. Box 157, Naples NY 14512.
Contact the library at 585-374-2757 to find out more about joining the Friends of the Naples Library or to inquire about other volunteer opportunities.