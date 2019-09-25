HOPEWELL — A lottery for the “Naples 85” will be part of the “Paws for Fall” festival next month at the Ontario County Humane Society.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Happy Tails shelter on County Road 48. Society officials said there will be many free activities for families, including pumpkin decorating, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, and donuts and cider. Local vendors and raffle baskets are highlights, also.
The lottery for the “Naples 85” will begin at 2 p.m. The dogs are mostly Cairn and Yorkshire terrier mixes that were seized from a Naples home in August in one of the largest animal cruelty cases in county history. The dogs have been at the shelter since then and are being readied for adoption.
There have been more than 200 applications to adopt the dogs.
Society officials said people who submitted applications do not need to be at the lottery, but are welcome to attend. The shelter will notify the winners.
Anyone with questions can contact the society at (585) 396-4590.
People planning to attend the festival are asked to leave their pets at home.