COHOCTON — A Naples man faces a manslaughter charge for a fatal Steuben County crash earlier this week.
Owen Kirsch, 19, was charged Thursday by state police with first-degree vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Route 371. Police said Kirsch rear-ended a vehicle driven by Eric Anable, 54, of Wayland, who was slowing to turn into a driveway.
Anable was taken by ambulance to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Two passengers in his vehicle, Michael Hagadone, 46, of Cohocton and Gregory Staley, 38, of Wayland, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries. Another passenger in Anable’s vehicle, Christina Hagadone, 63, of Cohocton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say if Kirsch was injured.
The DWI charge is aggravated because police said Kirsch’s blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18%.
Kirsch was taken to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment.