JERUSALEM — A Naples man who was trimming trees Friday morning outside of Penn Yan died after falling more than 50 feet.
In an email to the Times, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said Ryan J. Rector, 27, was working on Lower West Lake Road when he fell from a tree just before 7:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the site after fielding a 911 call.
Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department and personnel from the county emergency management office also responded. A county coroner pronounced Rector deceased at the scene.
Spike said Rector’s company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service, was in the area for a tree-trimming job. Wilcox Crane Company of Canandaigua also was onsite.
As of Friday morning, Spike said the incident was being investigated by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.