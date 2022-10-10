ITALY — A Naples man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Yates County.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the accident happened about 9 a.m. on Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road. Tyge E. Johnson, 18, of Naples, lost control of the vehicle he was driving while navigating a curve and hit a tree.
A passenger, Edward J. Johnson, 73, of Naples, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tyge Johnson was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was ticketed with speed not reasonable and prudent, and failure to keep right.