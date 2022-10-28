NAPLES — Naples is one of 22 school districts in the state to be awarded a federal grant for the purchase of zero or low-emission school buses.
The Biden-Harris Administration announced this week that the Naples district will receive a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program rebate. The southern Ontario County district was awarded $790,000 toward the purchase of two “clean” school buses to be purchased from Leonard Bus Sales Inc. of Hancock.
“I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration and the EPA for their steadfast commitment to fighting climate change, reducing emissions and helping schools improve air quality by adding more clean school buses to their fleets and on our streets,’’ said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The EPA program includes $69.2 million for New York from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.
In May, the EPA announced the availability of $500 million for the Clean School Bus Program. Given the overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, the EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million. The rebate application period closed in August, resulting in the EPA selecting 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95 percent of which will be electric buses.
More applications are under review and the EPA plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.
The Naples district and others receiving an award can now proceed with purchasing new clean buses and eligible infrastructure.