GENEVA — A Geneva company is the low bidder on the city’s upcoming Downtown Revitalization Streetscape and Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration Project.
Nardozzi Companies submitted the low bid of $10,289,500 — well below that of the next lowest bidder, Ramsey Constructors, of Livonia, Livingston County, which bid $11,194,479. The other two contractors to bid on the project, expected to start next month, were Sealand Contractors of Rush ($11,432,000) and Marcy Excavation of Herkimer ($11,995,640).
City Public Works Director Joe Venuti said bids were due March 31.
“At this time, the project has not been awarded,” Venuti stressed. “Barton and Loguidice, our Rochester-based engineering consultant, has verified and tabulated all of the bidders' information and will be recommending (the) award to the lowest responsible bidder. We were thankful for the interest from the various construction firms that took the time and effort to bid this very technical project.”
However, city officials said the bids are above what the city estimated for downtown street and sidewalk work — the first phase of the project — and the work on Routes 5&20 in the downtown area. The city did not provide a figure on the estimated project cost as of Tuesday afternoon. Venuti said in March that bids were expected in the $6 million to $10 million range.
Fortunately, the state is providing additional road aid as part of the 2021 budget, said City Manager Sage Gerling. On Wednesday evening, City Council will add a little over $1.1 million to the 2021 Capital Plan, and $995,000 of that money can be used to close the gap between the budgeted project tally and the low bid, she said.
Venuti said the project is expected to take two full construction seasons.
“The contract time allows for a winter shutdown tentatively from December 2021 to April 2022,” he said. “Detailed construction schedules will be prepared once the contract gets executed.”
The streetscape project, likely to begin in June, runs up Castle Street from Routes 5&20 to North and South Main streets; Main Street to Seneca Street; and Exchange Street going east from Castle to the intersection with Lake Street.
The project calls for creating a more pedestrian-friendly downtown that includes reducing the lengths of street crossings through “bumpouts,” which extend the sidewalk into the street. Modernized signalization and traffic lights, along with bike shelters, benches and “seat walks” also are part of the designs in some of areas of the project. The “green infrastructure” includes plantings and permeable surfaces designed to slow and filter stormwater runoff into Seneca Lake.
A lighter amount of street work is planned for Main Street between Castle and Seneca, said Venuti, but shortened crosswalks are planned at the Seneca-Main intersection as well.
The second phase, the Routes 5&20 work, most likely to start in 2022, includes several “road-calming” elements that include reducing the four-lane highway to two lanes where it straddles downtown and making it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to access the lakefront. It also includes a bike/walking lane up the arterial to Hamilton Street.
Low-bidder Nardozzi is moving from its Genesee Street location adjacent to the Geneva Enterprise Development Center to land it has purchased in the Industrial Park from the Geneva Industrial Development Agency. The land sale was approved by the IDA in April, and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement is in the works as part of the company’s expansion.