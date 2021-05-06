SENECA FALLS — Well over a year after a brawl on Cayuga Nation property, a Fayette man who railed about the incident to Seneca County officials faces misdemeanor charges.
Charles R. Bowman, 47, was charged Tuesday by Seneca Falls police with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass. He was issued a criminal summons after prosecutor’s information filed in town court by Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz.
Sinkiewicz said he could not release that information to the media until Bowman is arraigned in town court, which has not been scheduled yet. Bowman posted the document on his Facebook page while criticizing Sinkiewicz and Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra.
According to the document, Bowman is accused of causing physical injury to Spencer Walker by kicking him in the groin Feb. 29, 2020 on Nation property in Seneca Falls. Bowman also is accused of trespassing on that property, which was enclosed by caution tape with “no trespassing” signs.
Bowman was charged following a Seneca Falls PD investigation and his case being heard by a Seneca County grand jury.
The Feb. 29 incident followed a press conference by Cayuga Nation chiefs opposed to Clint Halftown, the Nation’s federally recognized leader. That came a week after the Nation Council, which includes Halftown, ordered the demolition of 12 buildings Halftown said were seized illegally in 2014 by the so-called Unity Council.
After the press conference, held near a demolished building, a number of people tried to cross police tape and get onto Nation property. They clashed with employees of Pathfinder Solutions — a security firm based in Indiana — who were sworn in as Nation police officers.
The brawl resulted in a heavy response from Seneca Falls police, state police, the county sheriff’s office and state park police. Spencer Walker is not identified in the prosecutor’s information as a Pathfinder employee.
Bowman spoke about the incident two weeks later during a county Board of Supervisors meeting, saying he was there to get his tractor that was near one of the demolished buildings. He said his nose was broken.
“They beat the hell out of me,” he said at the meeting.
The Cayuga Nation issued a press release, through a Syracuse law firm, on the Bowman indictment. The Nation said its police officers were beaten, kicked and injured by “Mr. Bowman and his mob.”
“Fortunately, the Seneca County grand jurors saw through this twisted narrative and followed the facts,” the release said.
The Nation later issued another press release, saying a civil lawsuit filed by Bowman against Mark Lincoln — superintendent of the Nation police department — was removed to federal court.