SENECA FALLS — Former first lady Michelle Obama and international soccer star Mia Hamm are among the next class of inductees in the National Women's Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame made the announcement Monday on International Women's Day. The other honorees in the nine-member class include author Octavia Butler, artist Judy Chicago, retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, poet Joy Harjo, educator Emily Howland, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and business executive Indra Nooyi.
"We are pleased to add thse American women to the ranks of inductees whose leadership and achievements have changed the course of American history," said NWHF co-president Kate Bennett.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 2, though it is not known yet — because of COVID restrictions — what the protocols will be.