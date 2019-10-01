WATERLOO — Seneca County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this week, starting with an open house from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County offices downtown.
The open house will include hands-on activities, a national Youth Science Day Experiment and more.
The National Youth Science Day will see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics challenge. The theme of this year’s challenge is “Game Changers,’’ developed by Google and the West Virginia University Extension Services.
The program will teach children coding skills through fun exercises like gaming, puzzle solving and physical activity.
4-H will introduce Game Changers at the open house and from Oct. 7-10 at its 4-H after school program, which is part of the South Seneca Central School Extended Day Program.
In Seneca County, more than 500 youth and 50 volunteers are involved in long-term 4-H youth development programming, while an additional 500 or so youth are involved in short term 4-H youth development programming.
To learn more about 4-H, visit https://4-h.org or www.senecacounycce.org, or by calling (315) 539-9251.