ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Community Foundation, in partnership with three other community foundations, is hosting a free virtual event on Jan. 17 that will feature author and public policy expert Heather McGhee as part of the National Day of Racial Healing.
McGhee’s bestseller, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” is a look at the true cost of racism — not just for people of color but for everyone. The New York Times called it “the book that should change how progressives talk about race.” The Chicago Tribune called The Sum of Us “required reading to move the country forward.”
McGhee’s specialty is the economy and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. The root cause, she found, is racism in politics and policymaking — the core dysfunction of our democracy. This graduate of Yale and the University of California Berkeley School of Law wanted to know how we got to this point, so she embarked on a journey across the country to talk with people from all backgrounds. It was in places of worship and work that McGhee found proof of the benefits we gain when people come together across race to accomplish what we simply can’t do on our own.
An influential voice in the media and an NBC contributor, McGhee regularly appears on several news programs. Her opinions, writing, and research have appeared in numerous outlets, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Politico, and National Public Radio.
The National Day of Racial Healing was started in 2017 by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation as a way to bring people together to explore how past actions have created racial inequities in our systems. More detail are available at healourcommunities.org.
This Jan. 17 virtual event, from 7-8 p.m., is a collaboration between Rochester Area Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Central New York Community Foundation based in Syracuse, and Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region in Albany.
It free but registration is required. Sign up at thesumofus.virtualvenue.ca.