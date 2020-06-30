SYRACUSE — Democrat Dana Balter has received a boost in her bid to unseat Republican Congressman John Katko in the 24th District.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it was adding Balter to their Red to Blue program following her apparent primary victory last week over Frances Conole. Many absentee votes need to be counted in the race, but Balter had a nearly 2-to-1 lead over Conole with early votes and primary day numbers tabulated.
Conole conceded the race and has endorsed Balter.
The DCCC said on its website that Red to Blue is “a highly competitive and battle-tested program at the DCCC that arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to run strong campaigns. Come November, these candidates and others will take on House Republicans across the country — and fight to flip these seats from Red to Blue.”
The DCCC is the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives. Balter is one of only two-dozen candidates across the country selected for the Red to Blue program at this juncture, her campaign noted.
The Balter campaign said the DCCC provides strategic guidance, staff resources, candidate trainings and more.
Balter was named to the Red to Blue list in her 2018 campaign against Katko, which she subsequently lost by about six percentage points.
“Dana Balter understands the challenges facing Central New Yorkers because she has lived them,” said DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos in a press release issued by the Balter campaign. “Dana is running a strong, locally focused grassroots campaign and is well-positioned to flip New York’s 24th district and ensure Central New Yorkers have a representative fighting for them in Congress.”
“I’m excited to have the DCCC on our team as we kick off the general election,” Balter said. “We’re going to win this race in November because central and western New Yorkers are ready to move on from Donald Trump’s and John Katko’s failed leadership after they have spent years working to rip away our healthcare.”
A poll conducted on behalf of the DCCC indicates that if the election were held today, Balter would beat Katko by three percentage points, 48% to 45%. The poll has Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading Trump 54% to 36% in the district, which includes all of Wayne County.
Additionally, the “Cook Political Report” on Friday said the race has now moved from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican.”