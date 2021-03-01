GENEVA — Most of us don’t have property on Lake Ontario, but each winter its waters make their way to all of us in the form of lake-effect snow.
The sometimes-unpredictable nature of lake-effect snow — bands can dump a foot on one community and leave another nearby with only a dusting — confounds the weather prognosticators on our television sets each winter.
Much more needs to be understood about lake-effect storms, and researchers at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, armed with a $515,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, hope to provide greater insight into this snow-maker.
HWS said it will begin its NSF-funded research project in April. Researchers say it will result in the most expansive and comprehensive lake-effect snow database in existence for the Great Lakes.
The grant will fund the work of the principal investigator, Neil Laird, professor of geoscience; co-principal investigator Nicholas Metz, associate professor of geoscience, as well as student researchers.
Mary Coffey, provost and dean of faculty at HWS, said the NSF grant is a big win for the Colleges.
“Year after year, professor Laird, professor Metz and the students they mentor produce outstanding scholarship that is advancing the field and distinguishing Hobart and William Smith as a hub for atmospheric science,” she said.
Laird said HWS applied for the three-year grant last summer and that it typically takes six to eight months for decisions on research proposals. Fingers, he said, are always crossed on whether a project will get funding.
He said researchers hope to develop a greater understanding on:
• Jetstream interactions with intense lake-effect snow bands. “These interactions seem to have a great deal of impact on changing the location, intensity of snowfall and duration of the lake-effect storms,” he said.
• Lake-effect snow bands that form over one Great Lake and continue to extend and intensify over another. “Our past research has shown that lake-effect storms that cross multiple lakes tend to produce significantly more snowfall,” said Laird. “Our current research will help answer why.”
• Lake-effect snow bands that reach distances far from the Great Lakes, such as New England. “These lake-effect storms can bring intense snow squalls to areas that do not routinely receive lake-effect snow, therefore often having a greater impact on these communities/areas,” said Laird.
• Determining how much of the total winter snowfall in the Great Lakes region is produced by lake-effect storms compared to large-scale winter storms. “This research may help address how changing climate conditions will impact regional lake-effect snowfall and hydrology related to snowfall,” he said.
Laird said the greater the understanding of lake-effect storms, the better we can forecast.
“We continue working on making improved snowfall forecasts by enhancing our scientific understanding of lake-effect storms and the computer models used to make weather forecasts,” he said. “The answers to our research questions on lake-effect snowstorms can directly help with improved forecasting of lake-effect storms. We regularly discuss our research and collaborate on projects with National Weather Service Forecast offices in the region.”
Meteorologist Drew Montreuil, who writes a weather column for The Finger Lakes Times and hosts the web page FLX Weather, welcomes the study.
“Lake effect snow is such a huge part of our winter weather and its associated hazards,” he said. “Since it can be such a hyper-localized event, the margin for error in forecasting is razor-thin. The more we understand about the complexities of these systems on both the small and large scales, the better our resultant forecasts will be. Computer models are heavily relied on in meteorology today, but will only ever be as good as our understanding of the science that goes on in the atmosphere. There is still a lot of room for growth and improvement, which will come primarily through research projects like this. Learning more about lake effect snow should be a top priority for all of us.”
This latest HWS grant follows another NSF grant announced in 2020, which provides more than $500,000 to support a four-year continuation of the Northeast Partnership for Atmospheric and Related Sciences (NEPARS), the HWS-led collaborative undergraduate research program.