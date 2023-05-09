GENEVA — Alan Khazei, one of the nation’s leading national service advocates, will give the keynote address at the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Commencement Ceremony scheduled for May 21.
For more than 30 years, Khazei has been a leading advocate for national service and social entrepreneurship.
He is the co-founder and former CEO of City Year, the national service program that places young people from all backgrounds in communities where they mentor, tutor and educate children. Founded in 1988 with a small cohort in Boston, City Year became the model for President Bill Clinton’s AmeriCorps program and now has 3,000 members serving more than 150,000 children in cities across the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
Khazei also founded and served as CEO of Be The Change Inc., the nonprofit organization that developed national, bipartisan, issue-based campaigns to affect public policy and culture.
“Alan Khazei is a leading expert on civic engagement with a long track-record of developing innovative and life-changing opportunities for young people and the communities they serve,” HWS President Mark Gearan said. “I am thrilled to welcome Alan to campus and look forward to his address. Like others we will honor at Commencement 2023, Alan’s commitment to service and the future serves as a model to our students of a person leading a life of consequence.”
During commencement exercises, four members of the HWS community will be recognized with honorary degrees:
• Patricia Adams is a successful corporate professional, musician, journalist, and steadfast friend of the Colleges — and the daughter of Hobart’s first Black graduate, the Rev. Dr. Alger L. Adams. She grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in personnel management and industrial relations from New York University Commerce (now Stern) in 1963. That year, she joined IBM and later earned a Master of Business Administration from Atlanta University in 1969.
In the following decades, Adams rose through the ranks of human resource leadership at Fortune 500 companies, retiring as human resources manager after nearly 20 years at Digital Equipment Corporation/Hewlett Packard. In a second career, she became a jazz vocalist and recording artist. Thanks to her support and her generosity, HWS said the recent dedication of the Adams Intercultural Center is “enshrined in the annals of Hobart history.”
• Dr. Gilberto Arbelaez is a 2006 Hobart graduate who was the only emergency physician on staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Arbelaez and his team led the emergency response, providing immediate care to victims in the wake of this tragedy.
Born in Colombia, Arbelaez settled with his family in Connecticut and came to HWS as a first-generation college student. On the pre-med track, he earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and minored in environmental studies. Arbelaez earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency. An emergency medicine specialist, he has expertise in diagnosing and treating patients with life-threatening conditions from heart failure to drug overdose to traumatic injury.
• Kevin Colton has served as the Colleges’ chief photographer since 2005. HWS describes Colton as a “pillar of the campus community and of the Colleges’ visual identity. He has photographed nearly every major campus event capturing — in his striking, evocative images — the place, people and spirit that define Hobart and William Smith.”
For more than a decade, Colton has been recognized as one of the premier photographers in higher education across the country, noted HWS, earning the national gold and silver awards from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education and sweeping regional CASE accolades.
• Cynthia Gelsthorpe Fish is a 1982 William Smith graduate and longtime member of the Board of Trustees who advanced the Colleges’ efforts in governance and leadership, and has been active in causes related to health, well-being and education. Fish is a community volunteer and advocate who has spent her life and career in service to people and institutions that advance humanity in mind, body and spirit.
Since graduating from William Smith with a degree in psychology, she has supported vital causes — from the environment to higher education to research on the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and the care of families and patients affected by it. HWS said she is a generous supporter of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of Boston, Boston Scholar Athletes, and a multitude of other programs in the New England area.
“This year’s honorary degree recipients reflect the broad engagement of Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the common thread of service to others that distinguishes our community,” Gearan said. “These four leaders draw on their unique talents, experiences and perspectives to enhance the lives of those around them and serve as models of engaged citizens for our graduates.”