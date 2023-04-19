SENECA FALLS — The executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame says one of the questions she is asked most often is how women are chosen for induction.
Jennifer Gabriel’s response is simple: It starts with the public nominating deserving women who create enduring change at a national or global level and who inspire others.
All nominations are sent to a diverse and independent panel of experts called the National Panel of Judges. The panel assigns a score to the nominations, and those names are then passed to an independent Inductee Selection Committee. That committee makes final recommendations to the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, which makes the final selections.
The Hall received 487 nominations for the Class of 2023. Eight of those nominees will be inducted Sept. 30, bringing the Hall membership to 310 since the first induction ceremony in 1973.
“Unlike other Halls of Fame, our judges do not have the benefits of relying on statistics, sales and other measures that are often used to determine success,” Gabriel said. “Quite simply, there are no metrics that identify whether a scientist who holds 10 patents that changed the world deserves induction into the National Women’s Hall of Fame over a scholar, for example, who wrote 10 books that changed the world. As I travel and speak to groups, I am frequently pulled aside by someone who wants to share the story of an inspirational woman they believe deserves to be inducted.”
Gabriel said she also receives emails, phone calls, and messages with stories of women who make a difference in fields ranging from the arts to zoology.
“For me, it is one of the best parts of my job,” she said. “I love hearing about women who made a difference in their lives and the lives of countless others. I will never stop wanting to know more.”
She said she’s surprised that some of those nominated have not yet been inducted and “hates the looks of disappointment when I explain that I can’t personally make it happen.”
“Hall staff plays no role in choosing who is inducted. That is by design,” Gabriel elaborated.
In addition to submitting nominations, Gabriel said the best thing to do is participate in the process. She suggests following the Hall of Fame on social media @womenofthehall and submitting an application to join the National Panel of Judges. Also, Gabriel said if your nomination didn’t make it through this time, submit it again. All nominations submitted after January 2020 automatically roll over to the next cycle.
To find out if your nomination qualifies send an email to admin@womenofthehall.org.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Hall’s first induction ceremony, when 20 women were honored. Patricia Bath, Elouise Cobell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross, Allucquere Rosanne “Sandy” Stone, and Anna Wessels Williams will be enshrined during the fall induction ceremony at Smith Opera House in Geneva. Tickets are on sale now at The Smith box office.
The Hall of Fame was established in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement, in 1969.