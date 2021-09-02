SENECA FALLS — COVID-19 continues to take a toll on some of the area’s biggest events.
For the second consecutive year, the National Women’s Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony. This year’s event, originally scheduled for Oct. 2, has been pushed back to next September.
“It is with profound disappointment — and also compassion for the state of our nation — that the National Women’s Hall of Fame has made a very difficult decision to postpone the 2021 induction weekend to Sept. 23-25, 2022,” Induction chair Kate Bennett and Executive Director Jennifer Gabriel said in a press release. “While we share your disappointment, we know this is the right decision to make for our inductees, our guests, and our community.”
Hall of Fame officials said all tickets purchased for the Oct. 2, 2021, ceremony will be honored for the 2022 event. Anyone interested in a refund should email induction@womenofthehall.org.
The next group of inductees includes former First Lady Michelle Obama and retired soccer star Mia Hamm. Also slated for induction are NASA engineer Katherine Johnson, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooji, author Octavia Butler, ret. Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland, and artist Judy Chicago.
“The decision makes me feel even more excited about my own induction,” Halstead said. “It makes me proud to associate with an organization that does the right thing, especially when the right thing is so difficult and disappointing for so many.”
Nearly 300 American women are enshrined in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The organization has moved into its new facilities at 1 Canal St., the former Seneca Knitting Mill building.
For more information, call (315) 568-8060 or visit womenofthehall.org.