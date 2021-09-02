National Women's Hall of Fame

The former Seneca Knitting Mill in Seneca Falls is the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

SENECA FALLS — For the second consecutive year, the National Women’s Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony.

This year’s event, originally scheduled for Oct. 2, has been pushed back to Sept. 23-25, 2022.

