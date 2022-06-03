SENECA FALLS — The induction of nine American women of achievement into the National Women’s Hall of Fame is a sellout.
All available tickets for the Sept. 23-25 induction weekend have been sold, officials said.
The induction of Michelle Obama, Octavia Butler, Judy Chicago, Rebecca Halstead, Joy Harjo, Mia Hamm, Emily Howland, Katherine Johnson and Indra Nooji originally was scheduled for October 2021. However, after much debate and weighing concerns about the pandemic, the ceremonies were delayed until 2022.
All living inductees are expected to be present.
Tickets purchased for the 2021 induction will be honored for the September ceremonies. Ticket holders will receive additional information about the weekend as the date draws closer.
Ticket holders who are unable to attend may request a 95% refund by emailing induction@womenofthehall.org. The remaining 5% will be used to cover processing costs that cannot be reimbursed. People can expect the refund within 1-2 weeks of placing a request.
Because of the sellout, people can request to be included on a waiting list. To get on that list, email induction@womenofthehall.org with the subject line of “induction ticket wait list,” how many tickets are being requested, and for which events.
Hall officials said they cannot guarantee tickets for everyone on the wait list, but will do their best to accommodate people.
Anyone who was on the wait list for 2021 will maintain their position for the upcoming event and be contacted as tickets become available. Hall officials said the waiting list for the September event is lengthy, and if a person doesn’t hear from the Hall before Sept. 1, they will not be taken off the wait list and may be given details on a potential live stream of the ceremony.
When purchasing a ticket, guests are agreeing to abide by all covid guidelines, including, but not limited to, showing proof of vaccination, proof of a recent negative covid test, wearing a mask, and following social distancing requirements.