SENECA FALLS — The National Women’s Hall of Fame will attempt to get at least 175 donations in a 48-hour period that ends Thursday. The special fundraising campaign is in honor of the 175th anniversary of the first women’s rights convention, and the 48-gift target is in honor of the 1848 convention.
An anonymous donor has pledged $15,000 if the Hall can obtain 175 donations by the 11:59 p.m. deadline Thursday. Hall officials invite donors to contribute through an online donation or by becoming a member of the 1848 Society.
For more information, visit www.womenofthehall.org or call 315-568-8060.
“The 48 hours for equal rights giving challenge is an opportunity for us to reflect on the progress made over the past two centuries,” said Jennifer Gabriel, Hall of Fame executive director, “but, more importantly, it’s a chance for us to continue the ongoing fight for true gender parity, here and around the globe.”
Gabriel said the money will help keep the Hall’s programs free and open to the public.
The 1848 convention marked a pivotal time in the fight for gender equality. It laid the foundation for the women’s suffrage movement.