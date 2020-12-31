SENECA FALLS — As for so many, 2020 was a difficult year for the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
However, the president of the Hall’s board of directors says it also was memorable, and she is looking forward to a successful year in 2021.
“It was certainly a difficult year, but a memorable one, to say the least,” said Kate Bennett, president of the boards. “We experienced times of need, hardship and discomfort. Yet it was a year that forced us to adjust quickly and embrace change. Our team adapted.”
The Hall moved from its original location at 76 Fall St. into the newly renovated former historic Seneca Knitting Mill building at 1 Canal St. in 2020, closing the Fall Street location.
“We navigated the challenges, modified the normal, recreated possibilities and celebrated the successes along the way,” Bennett said.
In addition, Hall officials said 2020 accomplishments included:
• Continuing to renovate the second, third and fourth floors of the Hall of Fame.
• Recognizing that it needed to express more inclusiveness, the Hall honored six Black American women posthumously in a virtual ceremony in December, an event that reached 26 countries and 42 states.
• Continuing the search for a chief executive officer.
• Acknowledging anew how much more work remains to be done 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment on women’s suffrage in 1920.
“We are expanding in size, reach and influence. We are gearing up for major transition and growth at the Hall. Our vision is bold and our future is bright,” Bennett said.
The Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor American women for achievement in a variety of fields. It has nearly 300 inductees. Seneca Falls is the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights movement. The first women’s rights convention was held at the Wesleyan Chapel on Fall Street July 19-20, 1848.