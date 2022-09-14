GENEVA — The City of Geneva Green Committee will offer a Native Plant Sale at the Geneva Farmers Market Saturday. It will last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The sale will feature three native plant nurseries: Amanda’s Garden, Butterfly Effect, and White Oak Nursery.
The sale is timed well, as experts typically point to autumn as the ideal season for planting.
“Fall is really the best time to introduce new plants to your gardens,” explained Ellen Folts, the owner of Amanda’s Garden, a local nursery specializing in native perennial wildflowers, grasses and sedges. “The roots continue to grow until the ground freezes, and you don’t have to water as much because it rains more. There is also less weed competition, as most weed seeds germinate in the spring.”
As for the benefits of native plants specifically, James Norwalk of Butterfly Effect Nursery points to the ease of caring for them as well as their effect in promoting biodiversity and support of the local ecology.
“Native plants are not only beautiful, but they provide food for pollinators, require little upkeep and use less water,” Norwalk noted. “By creating native plant gardens, we can help preserve the natural heritage and biodiversity of our region. Each of us can play an important role in a community effort to restore our living landscape.”
The Green Committee holds native plant sales twice a year, in the spring and fall.