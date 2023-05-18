GENEVA — The city’s Green Committee is partnering with the Town of Geneva Sustainability Committee and the Geneva High School Green Club to host a Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Native plant nursery representatives will be available to consult and help those interested plan native plant gardens. Native perennials, shrubs and trees will be for sale. There will be information about the Lake Friendly Living campaign and an opportunity to learn about helping with the city gardens at the lakefront.
According to the Green Committee, “native plants are crucial for supporting our native polinators and bird populations. With their deep roots, native perennials are able withstand droughts and they help filter and sequester water and carbon in the soil. On top of that, they are beautiful and an established native perennial garden needs little care; as natives, after all, they know how to live here.”
For more information, contact Richard Cox at richard4life@gmail.com or call 315-789-0996.