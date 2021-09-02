SAVANNAH — Comments are due today(Sept. 2) on an application from the Carncross Nature Preserve on County Route 274 for a permit to apply the herbicide Rodeo to control a non-native plant species that surrounds the inland salt marsh there.
The Nature Conservancy of Arlington, Va., has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon for the permit to use the aquatically approved glyphosate product. The group says controlling the non-native plant will benefit wildlife use and native rare plant species in the preserve.
The Conservancy is seeking an Article 24 Freshwater Wetlands permit.
Comments must be filed by today(Sept. 2) with Frances Knickmeyer at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
• In a separate matter, comments also are due today(Sept. 2) related to an application from the Keuka Lake Conservation Club of Penn Yan for the Izaak Walton League Trail & Fishing Pier off Route 54A in the town of Jerusalem. The club has applied for a freshwater wetland permit to permanently fill 0.01 acres of state-regulated freshwater wetlands, placing barriers and boulders at the trail entrance to keep vehicles in the parking area and off the trail, level out potholes along the trail, and repair an existing bird viewing platform.
Comments must be filed by today(Sept. 2) with Kristine Carlson at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.