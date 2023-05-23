NAPLES — For the first time in its 70-year history, The Nature Conservancy will offer a multi-use trail system for hikers, trail runners, and mountain bikers in New York state. The trail will be located on the West Hill Preserve and, once completed, consist of 13.5 miles on a improved section of the 900-mile Finger Lakes Trail that now runs through the preserve.
The first section is under construction and expected to open to the public by the end of this year. It will measure 3½ miles in length and range in difficulty from beginner to intermediate.
Visitors to the new trail can expect more recreational options, improved sight lines, increased accessibility, and a better user experience overall. Nature Conservancy officials said the trail will be a win for the environment as well, reducing the amount of sediment being added into head-water streams of Canandaigua Lake.
The Nature Conservancy Executive Director Bill Ulfelder said the organization partnered with the Mountain Bicycling Association, the town and village of Naples, Genesee Regional Off-Road Cyclists, and the Finger Lakes Trail Conference to plan and design the new trail. A Trail Accelerator Grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association funded design work and the community planning process.
Communities of volunteer stewards will continue to help care for the trail after it is completed.
To learn more, visit www.nature.org/newyork.