MACEDON — The state canal system opened today (Friday, May 21) at 7 a.m., but damage to a washed-out canal bank in Macedon will limit the type of boat traffic allowed on the Erie Canal between locks 29 and 30, the Canal Corporation said Thursday.
Engineers and contractors are on site readying a repair to a washed-out bank that separates Ganargua Creek and a channel of the former Enlarged Erie Canal that serves as a spillway for the canal.
The section that gave way is also part of the Erie Canal trail, which had already been detoured at Wayne County’s Aqueduct Park since last summer because cracks found in the former aqueduct, which now serves as a pedestrian bridge.
The agency lowered the water levels between locks 29 and 30 in light of the bank washout. And because of the lower water levels, boats are limited to those with a draft of less than six feet until further notice, the Canal Corporation said.
Additionally, boaters in Wayne County are advised that the Lyons-Marengo Road bridge is undergoing repairs in towns of Galen and Lyons, reducing the navigation channel to half its normal width because of bridge scaffolding, the Canal Corporation said.
Mariners should proceed at a “no wake” speed in the area, the agency said.