PENN YAN — The Branchport man who beat and stabbed his mother at her Dresden-area home more than three years ago, leading to her death two months later, was sentenced to a long prison term.
Yates County Judge Jason Cook sentenced Paul Khouzam Tuesday to 24-years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder in the 2018 death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud. While it was one year shy of the maximum sentence, Cook also sentenced Khouzam — he was on probation at the time of the crime for a Schuyler County crime — to an additional 1⅓-4 years in prison for violating terms of his probation.