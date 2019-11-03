GENEVA — As of 1 p.m. Friday, nearly 2,000 people in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties had taken advantage of the new option of voting early for nine days and not on Tuesday, Election Day.
The state offered that option this year for the first time as part of a package of voting reforms.
For Richard Guinan of Geneva, it was an opportunity to vote without waiting in line and in less crowded, hurried conditions. He went to the Geneva Housing Authority offices on Lewis Street Friday to cast his ballot. That was one of three early voting polling places set up by the Ontario County Board of Elections.
“It was easy and quick. I was in there less than five minutes,” Guinan said after voting. “Sometimes it’s a little crowded on Election Day, especially for handicapped persons. I think it’s a good idea to offer this. It’s accessible without a long walk.”
Jordan Zaffarano and his girlfriend, Maria Bianconi, recently moved to Geneva from Rochester. They also went to the housing authority Friday to vote early.
“I did it to support the concept of offering early voting to people. I could have voted Tuesday, but I wanted to support the idea of early voting as a good option for increasing voter participation. I’m glad the state is offering this option,” Zaffarano said.
Bianconi agreed. “I could also have voted Tuesday, but came today to support early voting as a viable option. It was a good idea for the state to push this and I commend Ontario County for offering three polling places,” she said.
Here’s a look at the early voting numbers as of Friday afternoon:
ONTARIO COUNTY: There were 979 early voters during the first seven days of early voting, with Saturday and Sunday voting yet to take place. Election Commissioner Mike Northrup said the largest early voting turnout was 194 on the first day, Oct. 26, and the lowest was Thursday when 95 showed up.
He said the early voting sites in Geneva, Canandaigua and Victor reported similar numbers. Canandaigua had 332 early voters by 1:30 p.m. Friday. Victor had 330 and Geneva had 317.
“We figured it took each voter an average of 36 seconds to vote,” Northrup said. He said many early voters suggested early voting be allowed for every election.
The last chance to vote early will be today from noon to 5 p.m. at all three polling places.
SENECA COUNTY: By 1:30 p.m. Friday, 410 people had voted early at the county’s sole polling place in the County Office Building in Waterloo.
“It went very smoothly. We had no idea how many would show up, but I think we had good numbers. People said it’s a positive thing to be able to vote early,” said Election Commissioner Tiffany Folk.
Seneca County voters can vote today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY: Having only one early voting location in a county nearly as large as Ontario may have kept the numbers down. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, 188 people had voted early, ranging from a low of nine on Oct. 27 to a high of 40 on Oct. 29.
“It went well. No problems,” said Deputy Election Commissioner Joyce Krebbeks.
Wayne County voters have a last chance to vote early today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Board of Elections office on Route 31 in Lyons.
YATES COUNTY: Despite being the smallest of the four area counties, Yates had 369 early voters as of Friday afternoon, according to Election Commissioner Rob Schwarting.
The biggest turnout was the first day, Oct. 26, when 68 people voted. The lowest was the next day, Oct. 27, a Sunday, with 33 voters.
“We thought maybe we’d get 250 voters, but we had no idea, this being the first time for early voting,” Schwarting said. “It went smoothly. We set aside parking spaces during the week and people told us they were happy with being able to vote quickly and without waiting in line. That’s not always the case on Election Day.”
Yates voters can vote today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is no voting Monday. Early voting results will be set aside and tabulated with Election Day results after polls close Tuesday night.