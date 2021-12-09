CANANDAIGUA — In a time of ever-rising prices — from gas to groceries — a lot of folks can find themselves with a bill they can’t pay.
It might be a utility bill they can’t pay, or an expensive car repair — or maybe a mortgage payment, medical expense or furniture. It’s that type of stuff, and more, for which the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund was designed.
“The fund is a way for people throughout Ontario County who have the means to put money in the hands of people who need it,” said Meg LaDouce Reed, a member of the fund’s steering committee. “There are a lot more people in need now.”
Neighbor to Neighbor works with private service agencies throughout the county who identify people in need of emergency grants.
“We’re able to reach a lot more people because we’re working with the agencies,” LaDouce Reed said.
The scope has widened from just the Canandaigua area to the whole county, said LaDouce Reed and Laurie O’Shaughnessy, another member of the organization’s steering committee. The policy is one grant per year per recipient.
With substantial funding through the Ontario Children’s Foundation, Neighbor to Neighbor has given out $50,000 over the past year.
“The Children’s Foundation was very pleased with the results and re-upped this past September,” LaDouce Reed said.
“It’s great to have an organization that believes in what we are doing,” O’Shaughnessy added.
The steering committee, which also includes Steve Martin, Nora Olivera, Ellen Polimeni, Cindy Vanderlee, and Bob Zimmerman, meets weekly to go over requests that have been reviewed by O’Shaughnessy.
They never meet the recipients, who can receive as much as $1,000. The lowest amount given out: $75.
The requests can be simple, like paying an unexpected bill, or something outside the typical.
In one case, Neighbor to Neighbor funded the purchase of a punching bag — not for an aspiring boxer, but as therapy for a young girl with anger issues. And, one time they paid for a woman to travel to Florida to see her terminally ill mother.
“We felt that was really necessary,” LaDouce Reed said.
Sometimes, said LaDouce Reed and O’Shaughnessy, Neighbor to Neighbor will provide assistance, but also recommend additional agencies that augment support. And, on occasion, they will recommend more appropriate organizations for someone in need.
LaDouce Reed called the work “humbling,” while O’Shaughnessy said each steering committee member brings a necessary skill set, such as member Bob Zimmerman, an attorney.
“We’ve really developed a great team,” O’Shaughnessy said.