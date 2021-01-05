WATERLOO — Sunshine is obviously a key ingredient for a major solar energy project proposed for the west end of the town.
Some neighbors of the project site also would like to see sunlight shed on the review process.
They have formed the Packwood Serven Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association to represent their interests and have asked for $40,000 in intervenor funds from the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. The funds would allow the group to hire experts to review the 80 megawatt project in the Packwood-Serven-Pre-Emption area.
However, Trelina Solar Energy Center LLC, which is required to provide the intervenor funds, has asked the Siting Board to deny the group’s request. The company says the areas the group wants to examine are topics outside the scope of the intervenor process. The town of Waterloo has asked for $80,000 in intervenor funds, and Trelina has not objected to that request.
As of Monday, the Siting Board had not made a decision on awarding funds.
In response, association representative Joseph Wukitsch of Packwood Road issued a statement critical of the Trelina opposition and an overall lack of transparency on the project.
“Initially, our community was told by Trelina that there would be updates through informational meetings,” Wukitsch said in the statement. “Those meetings have not occurred. Likewise, the town has not provided any information relative to the status of the project, the economic impacts, positive or otherwise, or any information whatsoever about the project.”
He said to day, the only source of information requires accessing the state Department of Public Services website and doing a specific search for Trelina’s Waterloo solar farm project.
The group said the process for applying for the intervenor funds is time sensitive and there is no available guidance through any state, county or local resource. They did reach out to the town attorney, but he declined to offer guidance, citing a possible conflict of interest, given the town was applying for the same funds.
In its application, the group justified the use of funds for an independent review of the following points:
• The real estate value of impacted properties prior to the licensing of the project and the value of those properties post project.
• The state DEC commissioner is a political appointee of the governor who has strongly indicated his goal for the state is to achieve renewable energy goals by 2030. “We question, based on the lack of public meetings, the lack of any readily available information on the environmental impacts of this project.”
• Wukitsch said the funds were requested so that an independent review of the impacts can be assessed and the resulting information be made readily available to the public.
• “Whenever there is a project, whether it be a new business or something else, there is an agreement between the town and those who are building or buying into the project. This is called as host agreement,” Wukitsch wrote. “This host agreement may determine the taxing of the property and other monies that would come to the community. Generally, the host agreement is negotiated with the town as it is in the case of Seneca Falls and Seneca Meadows.”
• An independent review of property values to determine a baseline value and, if warranted, to solicit more money to offset any decline in values and thus, in tax dollars to the town. They point out that Trelina is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, a $125 billion asset business that will be receiving subsidies from the state for this and other proposed solar projects.
“Through their financial position, their organization can afford to hire some of the most qualified, experienced and thorough negotiators. We question the experience level of those that would be negotiating on behalf of the community versus those negotiating on behalf of Trelina,” Wukitsch said.
• The group has asked Trelina what the company would offer within the preliminary framework of a host agreement and a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes program with the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The group said Trelina’s response is the that negotiations for both agreements would not begin until after their state license is received.
“We question the transparency of this process,” Wukitsch said. “How can one determine if this project is a good endeavor for the community, given the lack of information and transparency?”
The group said it applied for the funds to allow for greater public input and information so the public has factual, unbiased information so they can determine the merits of the project as part of the process before a license is granted.
“Once a license is granted what would be the motive of anyone to do anything?” he asked.
The group concluded that it appears there is a concerted effort by the state to favor this project at the expense of the community.