OVID — The Xavier family has deep roots in southern Seneca County.
In August, Gary Xavier planned a family reunion at the family homestead in Ovid, and a good time was had by all.
Less than a month later, family members were left shocked and saddened by the news of Gary’s nephew, Eric Xavier, committing suicide Sept. 4 in North Carolina. Eric was 40.
The tragedy has prompted several family members, including Gary, to participate in Saturday’s walk to raise awareness about the growing issue of suicide. The fundraising walk will be at Seneca Lake State Park in Waterloo, starting with registration at 10 a.m. at the large pavilion No. 2. There will be a program at 11 a.m., followed by the walk along the lakeshore at noon.
“Eric, just 40 years old, apparently found life impossible and decided to end his life for reasons that will probably never be fully known or understood,” Gary Xavier said. “This has hit our entire family extremely hard.”
An occasional guest columnist for the Finger Lakes Times, Gary said he may eventually write a column about his nephew, but can’t bring himself to do that right now.
Gary had arranged and planned the family reunion.
“We have never really been a close group of siblings as adults, perhaps because of the breadth in age or geography,” he said, noting the reunion lasted four days. “We had a great time and a tremendous turnout. My reasoning was simple: We needed to get together for something other than a funeral.
“It was our first-ever get-together and everyone loved it. It actually made Eric’s death easier to deal with, as we all got reacquainted just a couple of weeks (before).”
Contact the organizer of Saturday’s program, Sarah Smolinski, at (315) 539-1135 or sarah@uwseneca.org.