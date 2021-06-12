GENEVA — Members of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department and guests gathered April 17 at the Sons of Italy for their 135th annual banquet.
Special honors went to 50-year member Dan Champlin and 25-year member Michael DeVaney. President John Guinan and Financial Secretary Rob Patnesky presented a gold 50-year lapel pin and citation from the City of Geneva to Champlin.
Guinan and Patnesky also presented a life membership and 25-year lapel pin to DeVaney.
Also honored were the following top 10 firefighters based on their attendance responding to fire calls, training, work details and meetings: Capt. Steve Lathey; Patnesky; Guinan; Nate Jacon; Michael Bucklin; Lt. Bill McNicholas; Nick Raplee; Charles Beall; Lt. Dan Gallagher; and Assistant Chief Kevin Powers.
Among the guests at the banquet were Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs, officers of the City of Geneva’s other two fire companies, Hydrant Hose and Folger Hook and Ladder, and City Judge William “Bill” Hart.
Mark Liberatore and Guinan served as co-chairmen of the dinner, while Powers was the toastmaster.