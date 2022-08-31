GENEVA — City school district students will need to make the grade if they want to participate in extracurricular activities this fall under eligibility guidelines unveiled by Superintendent Bo Wright.
The guidelines were reviewed by the Board of Education Monday night, and Wright said the hope is that they will be in place for the new school year.
“We established a committee of staff, students, and parents this summer to formulate guidelines that would be acceptable for all affected — the end result of their work is the draft we will be discussing tonight,” Wright said Monday prior to the meeting.
Student eligibility guidelines for sports and other extracurricular activities have not been enforced for some time at Geneva.
“I can’t speak to how academic eligibility was applied previously, but the intent is to have guidelines that are fair to students but also hold student-athletes to a standard of performance in the classroom as well,” Wright said.
Board President Stephanie Annear said the academic eligibility rules are a benefit to Geneva’s students.
“Participating in extracurricular activities helps with teamwork, communication, and a sense of belonging, all of which helps students succeed in school,” she said Tuesday. “Our district formed a large committee of stakeholders to build a student eligibility standard that positively supports our students. It is our responsibility to prioritize academic success. We also recognize that academic success looks different for different students and often includes extracurricular supports. This regulation holds students to a standard, while also supporting them finding success and allowing each student’s individual situation to be considered.”
The eligibility proposal states: “It is the belief of the Geneva City School District that participation in extracurricular events and activities is an important component of a student’s education. Opportunities to be a member of athletic teams, theater productions, various clubs and student life activities will not only be offered, but participation will be actively encouraged. To maintain their eligibility for participation, students must make acceptable levels of academic progress in all their graded coursework throughout the entire school year.”
According to the guidelines, academic progress will be measured at the three-, five-, eight- and 10-week intervals of each marking period. Students passing all their coursework with a grade of 65 or higher at each interval are academically eligible to participate in all extracurricular activities. However, students scoring below 65 on any of their graded courses at one of the intervals will be placed on a warning list for each subject they have not achieved a grade of at least 65.
“Placement on the warning list is intended to act as a clear message to students that they must immediately and actively work to improve their grades in this area,” the policy states.
While on the warning list, students can continue to participate in extracurricular activities, as well as attending school-sponsored events.
“Once on the warning list for a course, students will have until the next grading interval to improve the grade in that course to 65 or better,” the policy states. “If the student brings their grade to 65 or better by the next grading interval, they are no longer on the warning list for that course.”
However, if a student on the warning list does not bring their grade for the course in question to 65 or better by the next grading interval, they will become ineligible.
Students will remain ineligible for at least one calendar week and will be removed “by presenting evidence that they are now passing the course in question with a grade of 65 or higher. They do not need to wait until the next grading interval for an opportunity to change their eligibility status.”
The district also has created an appeals process on academic ineligibility determinations, which can be made by a student or their parents, guardians or advocates.
“It is the obligation of teachers to communicate information about eligibility status to their students and families,” the policy states. “It is the responsibility of the student to become aware of their eligibility status and to take appropriate and responsible action to return to/maintain good academic standing.”
The eligibility policy excludes “once-in-a-lifetime” events such as the senior trip, senior picnic, senior ball and junior prom.