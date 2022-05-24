CANANDAIGUA — Residents of this Ontario County municipality have a new option for getting around the city.
The city has partnered with HOPR in Rochester to introduce a new bicycle-sharing program that can be accessed by an app on a smart phone.
Stations for traditional pedal or pedal-assist bikes are at:
• Patty’s Place, 33 N. Main St.
• Frequentem Brewing, 245 S. Main St.
• Young Lion Brewing, Lakeshore Drive.
• The Kershaw Park Bathhouse, Lakeshore Drive.
• Wood Library, 134 N. Main St.
• The Finger Lakes Community College campus.
“We are excited to partner with HOPR and the RTS to provide this bike share program to our community,” Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said. “We hope it is successful and can be expanded in the future.”
To get started, potential riders must download the HOPR transit app and complete the registration process. In the app, a user must scan the QR code, unlock the bike, and ride. At the end of the ride, lock the wheel.
As part of this new program, HOPR has issued a promo code of CANANDAIGUABIKES! for a $10 riding credit added to the wallet in the customer’s app.
Goodwin said the program is part of the Rochester Regional Transportation Authority Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant the city received to implement a micro-mobility program. Canandaigua is the first community outside of Monroe County to participate.