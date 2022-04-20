CANANDAIGUA — Boaters coming to the state boat launch off South Main Street will have access to a new, high-pressure boat-washing station.
The used wash equipment is on loan to the state for this year and 2023.
In addition, state grant money will pay for watershed stewards to inspect boats and encourage owners to have their boats washed before entering Sucker Brook and Canandaigua Lake. The washing is designed to prevent the spread of invasive plant and aquatic species from boats into the lake, the drinking water source for some 35,000 people in Canandaigua, East Bloomfleld, Farmington, Hopewell, and Manchester.
Boaters will be asked to pull to the side, and launch employees will clean the boats before they enter the water, and as they leave.
City officials had asked state legislators, and state Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation officials, for a permanent washing station at the popular launch site.
There will be a ribbon-cutting for the new equipment on Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial beginning of the boating season.