SENECA FALLS — After years as a flower shop, the corner building at 106 Fall St. will reopen Thursday as Finger Lakes Brewing Company.
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday to observe the grand opening.
The new business is owned and operated by Seneca Falls native Brad Luisi-Ellis and his wife, Anna. It will brew beer, coffee and tea and will be Seneca County’s only kombucha or tea brewery. It is the eighth licensed brewery in the county.
The Luisis both have teaching backgrounds and started selling their kombucha tea at farmer’s markets in 2018. They moved into the Fall Street building in 2019 and after months of renovations and preparation, including getting a farm brewery license, it joins a network of more than 400 New York state breweries.
“It feels like we had a divine hand guiding us,” Brad Luisi said. “Everywhere you are, that’s where you’re meant to be. If we didn’t get delayed in selling beer, we wouldn’t have coffee.”
Coffee is now a large part of the company’s identity as a multi-dimensional craft beverage café. The business will offer $5 house craft beers weekends from Thursday to Sunday. At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there will be live music by Kenny Ende.
Fall Street Brewing Co. has made a commitment to source at least 60 percent of its ingredients from New York. Not only that, but as a Mynderse Academy graduate, Luisi has a “lot of social and emotional stock in this community.”
The Luisis are both committed to the arts and said they plan to give back to the Seneca Falls school district’s music and arts program in the future.
“We just want to give this town a little nudge. We want to make everyone proud,” Brad said.
The brewery will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the winter. For more information about the company, go to www.fallstreetbrewing.com or find them on Facebook.