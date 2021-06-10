GENEVA — While the proposal is still in the early stages, Finger Lakes Health could be putting a medical office building behind its surgery center off County Road 6.
The Geneva Town Board, which is being asked to approve a zoning change, heard a brief presentation Tuesday night from Vincent Pietrzak of Syracuse-based Appel Osborne Landscape Architecture.
The plan calls for a 25,000-square-foot building behind the ambulatory surgery center, a 17,000-square-foot building with 85 off-street parking spaces. While Finger Lakes Health owns about 23 acres in the area, much of the undeveloped western portion behind the center is active farmland.
The parcel has two zoning designations — agricultural (about 16.6 acres) and residential medium density (about 6.6 acres). Pietrzak said the residential zoning is not compatible with the present land use and restricts potential development of the property.
Finger Lakes Health wants a zoning change to town center/mixed-use district, which officials said is more consistent with development on County Road 6 and Routes 5&20.
The medical office building would be separate from the surgery center and restricted to the eastern half of the undeveloped parcel. A large portion of the farmland would remain that way.
The site plan has been informally reviewed by Floyd Kofahl, the town’s code enforcement officer. FL Health will likely request the zoning change by the Town Board first, then send the site plan to the town Planning Board.
Frank Korich, chief operating officer for Finger Lakes Health, also attended the meeting. Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for FL Health, said the proposal is in the early stages.
“We are at the conceptual stage at this point,” she said. “This is the first step.”
In other board action:
• WASTEWATER UPGRADES — The board approved sharing the cost with the city of Geneva for upgrades at the Marsh Creek pump station, part of the city’s wastewater treatment facility that serves the town as well. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the upgrades are needed due to development in the town.
MRB Group, an engineering firm used by the town and city, has estimated the cost of the upgrade at $620,000. The upgrades are also expected to handle increased flow in the future.
Town and city officials negotiated sharing the cost evenly, and the town plans to use pandemic relief funds or sewer district reserves if the relief funds are not received in time.
The town cost is not to exceed $325,000.