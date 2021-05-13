NEWARK — Finding gainful employment for those with disabilities is a continuing challenge.
With the loss of sheltered workshops that provided work opportunities for many with developmental disabilities over the years, agencies such as The Arc Wayne looked for other ways to provide gainful employment to their clients.
They’ve done it through Key Industries and Erie Shore Landing, where people with disabilities work side by side with individuals without disabilities in services such as printing, packaging and food preparation.
The Arc Wayne’s latest venture is Erie Shore Laundry, a commercial laundry business that employs individuals with and without disabilities. The new business opened April 1, and a celebration marking its opening was held last Thursday.
The agency said the laundry service business was launched after the Wayne County Nursing Home approached the Newark-based agency about becoming their new provider once its contract with another vendor ended.
The Arc Wayne spokesperson Jessica Blondell noted that the two organization have collaborated for years.
“The Arc Wayne wanted to meet this new need in the community and create job opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” she said.
Renovations began at The Arc Wayne’s Harrison Street training facility late last year, with new commercial-grade washers and dryers, folding station tables and a delivery truck purchased to service all of the nursing home’s needs, Blondell said.
The business was launched through grants from The Golisano Foundation, New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. and the Davenport Hatch Foundation, with four people with disabilities hired, said the agency.
“NYSID is thrilled to assist The Arc Wayne in establishing a laundry business with a matching grant for new equipment,” said Maureen O’Brien, agency president and CEO. “The new venture will help The Arc grow jobs for local individuals with disabilities and provide an essential service in the region. A job can change everything, and NYSID is proud to help our member organizations realize more opportunities that lead to paychecks and inclusion.”
David Calhoun, executive director of The Arc Wayne, said he appreciates the assistance the agency received to start the new business.
“We are incredibly grateful for the financial support of the Golisano Foundation, NYSID and the Davenport-Hatch Foundation for contributing grant funding to help us open Erie Shore Laundry,” he said. “This new partnership with the Wayne County Nursing Home allows four individuals with disabilities to earn a paycheck at a job they love. At The Arc Wayne, we are always looking for innovative ways to meet the needs of our community, so we are excited to operate this new business.”
The nursing home will be Erie Shore Laundry’s sole customer to start, said the agency.