CANANDAIGUA — The choice of a new nickname for Canandaigua school district athletic teams is down to seven semifinalists.
An online survey aimed at reducing the list further will end at 3 p.m. today.
The choices that have garnered the most support to date and are on the list: Canandaigua, Bears, Cardinals, Gray Wolves, Lake Hawks, Lakers, and Waves.
The district is one of many in the state with Native American nicknames that are being required by the state to switch to a different, non-Native American name by the end of the current school year.
The school’s teams have been known as the Canandaigua Braves.
Also in the process of changing names are the Red Jacket Indians and the Romulus Warriors. The Waterloo school district made the change in 2022 from Indians to Tigers.