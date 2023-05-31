CANANDAIGUA — Seven names remain in the running to become the new nickname of Canandaigua school district athletic teams.
The district is being required by the state Education Department to drop its long-time name of Braves by the end of the current school year.
The seven names are not being revealed, but will appear on the newest survey of district residents, students, staff and alumni in a survey that opens at 3 p.m. June 2 and ends at 3 p.m. June 7, according to Jamie Farr, superintendent of schools. The survey will be on the district website.
The initial survey contained 10 possible replacement names, plus the possibility of other suggestions. They were Lakers, Waves, Pride, Hilltoppers, Courage, Cherry and Gray, Cardinals, Bison, Big Red and Bears.
Farr said the new name could come from the pared-down list of seven or from another suggestion.