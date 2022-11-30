CANANDAIGUA — The new Sands Family YMCA now under construction on North Street has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Empire State Development Corp.
The Round 12 grant was announced by the Regional Economic Development Councll.
The new YMCA, which will replace the current facility at 32 N. Main St., will provide several community services, including much-needed childcare. Other services will be youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Facilities will include childcare centers, senior activity space, community space, health and wellness facilities, swimming pools, a walking track, teaching kitchen, splash playground, gymnasium, fitness studios, and medical services.
The $24 million project is being funded by $13.5 million from the Sands Family Foundation and other sources, including proceeds from the sale of the current YMCA.
Construction began with groundbreaking in the spring. The land for the new YMCA was donated by the Sands family, founders of Constellation Brands Wine Co.
The current YMCA has been sold to Capstone Real Estate Development of Rochester for redevelopment into commercial space. The historic post office it is attached to will be preserved.
The new YMCA is expected to open in September 2023.
The Canandaigua YMCA is owned and managed by the YMCA of Greater Rochester.