CANANDAIGUA — After spending 118 years in the heart of this Ontario County city, Canandaigua YMCA officials are planning to build a new facility on North Street.
The current Y is housed in a 60,000-square-foot building. The new one would have 82,000 square feet and partner with a medical facility within the space. It also would have more interior programming space and space for outdoor recreational activities and sports fields, activities not possible at the current downtown site.
The city Planning Commission approved the subdivision of a Constellation Brands property, a special use permit, the site plan, and the architectural review in October. The size of the parcel is not known nor whether the land was purchased or donated.
Once final plans are completed, YMCA officials can seek a building permit from the city and hire a contractor. Details on the cost, fundraising and timetables have not yet been announced.
The current Y is in the former federal courthouse and U.S. Post Office building at 32 N. Main St. Jason Gottfried is the Director of Operations.
The YMCA issued a statement that it “continues to work on plans for a new YMCA. We have great partners working alongside us to ensure our vision becomes a reality for the residents of the greater Canandaigua community. There is still a lot of work to be done and we will share future details on the project as they become available.”
The YMCA first opened in Canandaigua in the 1890s as an outgrowth of Samuel Cole Fairley’s Sunday School class at the Congregational Church at 58 N. Main St. In 1904, a YMCA was located on the east side of North Main Street. It moved to its current spot in 1959.
In 1991, the post office moved to a new building on Eastern Parkway. The old post office-courthouse was vacant for three years until the YMCA bought it in 1994 and connected it to its current facilities.