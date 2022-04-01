GENEVA — The Geneva Fire Department will have a new leader this summer.
Del Parrotta, who has been with the GFD since 2007, is expected to be sworn in as the department’s sixth career chief during a ceremony Monday morning. He will succeed Mike Combs, who is retiring in late July after 11 years on the job.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity,” Parrotta said by phone Wednesday from the state Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, Schuyler County, where he is involved in advanced fire officer training. “We have an amazing department, both paid and volunteer, and we work well together. We have the right people to deliver a quality product to our community.”
Parrotta was chosen by the city manager’s office on the recommendation of a committee that included fire department commissioners, human resources personnel, the city manager, and the sitting fire chief.
Combs, 59, who became chief in 2011, admitted to having mixed emotions about his decision to step down.
“I have thought about this a long time,” Combs said earlier this week. “I still enjoy the job, but it’s time to get someone younger in the position. The department is in a good place and it’s a good time for someone else to take over.”
Parrotta, 42, moved to the Monroe County community of Greece after spending part of his childhood in East Rochester. He is a 1997 graduate of Greece Athena High School.
He enlisted in the Air Force after high school and spent 14 years on active duty. He was stationed in Texas, North Dakota, and Germany, serving multiple deployments around the world, including the Middle East. His Air Force duty was in civil engineering and instruction.
He and his family moved to Geneva in 2007 when he became an Air Force recruiter. He joined the fire department as a volunteer that year.
“We loved Geneva and thought it would be a great place to live and raise a family,” he said. “I figured the best way to get involved in the community was to become a volunteer firefighter.”
Parrotta has three daughters — Jenna, Julianna and Lily. He was hired as a paid firefighter in 2011 and has taken numerous trainings as a fire officer and instructor over the years.
“I was pretty young when I was promoted to sergeant in the Air Force and asked myself, ‘How can I keep moving up as a firefighter?’” he said. “I was a shift leader, instructor and one of a handful of people who took the (civil service) test for chief when it was offered, even before Chief Combs decided to retire. I was fortunate enough to get the job.”
Combs, a Geneva native and 1981 DeSales High graduate, joined the GFD as a volunteer that year and was a paid firefighter and paramedic at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and later at the Seneca Army Depot. He was hired as a paid firefighter at the GFD in 1998.
“We have a lot of projects in the city coming up, such as construction. I think it’s a good time for a new chief to come in,” said Combs, who as chief also serves as the city’s fire marshal. “The Legion (property development) is a pretty big job and a lot to be involved in from the fire side of pre-planning — sprinkler systems, hydrant locations, things like that. I would like to be retired before that gets started on the ground floor.”
Combs and Parrotta will be working together before Combs’ retirement.
“Things change constantly in the fire service when it comes to technology, construction and other areas. I think it’s good to have a fresh set of eyes once in a while,” Parrotta said. “I’ve always believed in using technology as a better way of doing things.
“We have a very aggressive, well-trained group of people that have been here a long time. Some departments have a high turnover rate due to burnout, but not Geneva. We are a pretty unique department in that regard.”