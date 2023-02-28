Grounded What: Grounded Where: 68 Castle St., Geneva Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day What: Variety of coffees and other beverages, small food menu More info:
GENEVA — For more than two decades, Jennifer and Joshua Paynter kicked around the idea of opening a coffee shop.
“Over the years we’d always mention it,” said Jennifer, who said they frequented the former Opus and Finger Lakes Gifts and Lounge after moving from Brockport to Geneva in 2013, when her husband, Joshua, took a different job. “I missed the FLounge.”
The closures of Opus and FLounge led to a void they hope to fill in downtown Geneva with the opening of Grounded, a new coffee spot in the former B&D Market at 68 Castle St.
“The Finger Lakes Lounge is probably why this happened,” said Jennifer as she sat with her son, Joe, who is managing the operation, at their coffee spot Monday morning. “When they closed (in 2019), we thought about it.”
However, this time, they did more than think about it.
“When this (space) became available, we came to look at it and find ways not to do it,” Jennifer said.
They couldn’t talk themselves out of it. The space worked, and the rent offered by landlord Dave Bunnell was reasonable. The family spent the next three months getting ready for its Wednesday opening, including the purchase of a $15,000 espresso maker, which they said is the heart of a coffee business.
That three months of preparation also included sampling coffee spots from Rochester to Syracuse for inspiration. They wanted to have great coffee and a vibe that would encourage people to hang around — a place to get out the laptops or charge cell phones while chatting with friends or potentially new friends.
“We’re not trying to be anything crazy,” said Joe. “We’re just trying to be a coffee shop in downtown Geneva.”
Those who walk in might get a little of that “Friends” Central Perk vibe. There are leather couches and chairs in the front of the shop, where the large window brings a toasty warmth on a sunny day.
At the service bar, there’s your typical coffee offerings, but lots of non-coffee beverages as well, including teas.
The food is fairly simple, but features some tasty-looking egg-filled pastry creations called egg bakes that feature things like sausage, cheese and bacon. Below them are sweet pastries, including some filled with the hazelnut spread Nutella.
“We’re not looking to be a restaurant or diner,” Jennifer said. “We will have a small menu.”
While they love the indoor digs of Grounded, they’re also looking to take advantage of an outdoor space that was the site of a walk-in cooler. The brick patio will be prepped for outdoor seating as soon as the weather improves, and the Paynters hope it will become a popular space when Grounded starts offering nighttime hours on Fridays and Saturdays in the spring. That’s when they’re aiming to offer desserts and coffee to the crowds that come downtown for Linden Street happenings.
They have also applied for a liquor license to sell beer and wine.
On the weekends, Joshua, who works for Heartland School Solutions, and daughter Amber, who is attending Geneva High School, will pitch in. They will hire employees once business grows, said Jennifer, a former real estate professional.
Joe is taking a break from his studies at Finger Lakes Community College to handle Grounded’s management duties. He didn’t like his major, and figured taking on management duties at Grounded would serve him well in his future course work, which could include studying business.