WATERLOO –– A new, three-year contract between Seneca County and Local 2642 of the Seneca County Deputy Sheriff's union will give members a retroactive 13 percent pay hike this year over 2021 pay rates.
That means the starting pay for a deputy this year will be $24.68 per hour or $51,334 annually.
"For myself, I am glad we came to an agreement. I hope his will help with recruitment and retention at the Sheriff's Office,'' said Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
The prior contract expired Dec. 31, 2021. The new contract will also give the 32 union members a 3 percent raise in 2023 and another 3 percent raise in 2024.
The union consists of deputies, investigators, investigator lieutenant, lieutenants, road patrol sergeants, court security sergeant and a civil sergeant.
The union ratified the contract June 6.
The union is part of Council 82 of the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union.