GENEVA — Several new craft beers will be launched this week to promote Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association and the health of Seneca Lake.
From now through Saturday, 12 craft breweries around Seneca Lake will feature newly released craft beers to sell at their taprooms, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Pure Waters activities to promote the health of the lake.
Participating breweries are Lucky Hare, Wagner Valley, WeBe Brewing, Brewery Ardennes, Watershed, Seneca Lodge, Seneca Stag, Tin Barn, Big ALICe, Scale House, Grist Iron, and Horseheads.
The new craft beers can be found in each brewery’s taproom, where information about Pure Waters and its work will be on display. Each new beer will have the word “Pure” in its name. Local graphic designer Bryan Gillotte volunteered his time to develop custom artwork for the labels.
The multi-brewery partnership is an expansion of a 2022 collaboration that involved five craft beer brewers.
“The increase in the number of breweries that want to raise awareness of the most critical ingredient in beer, clean water, demonstrates the importance of the efforts of SLPWA,” said Richard Thiel of Lucky Hare Brewing.
Pure Waters officials hope that Seneca Lake Beer Week becomes an annual event involving more local breweries to help bring visibility to the need to keep the lake clean and healthy for future generations.