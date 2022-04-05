GENEVA — The trial of the former Geneva Middle School principal accused of having an “inappropriate encounter” with a student will be in May.
According to the Ontario County district attorney’s office, jury selection is scheduled to begin May 24 in the trial of John DeFazio Jr. It was scheduled to start March 29, but was delayed due to a scheduling conflict with his attorney, Joe Damelio.
DeFazio faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 5 at the school. He was charged by city police several weeks later, although police and the DA’s office have declined to detail the allegations.
The city school district placed DeFazio on leave after his arrest. The school board approved DeFazio’s resignation and separation agreement in December; the Times has filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the agreement.
Matt Heath, formerly the school’s assistant principal, is now Middle School principal.
Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Meghan Maslyn is prosecuting the case. She said trial testimony could take two days.
Geneva City Court Judge Bill Hart is presiding over the trial.
Damelio said his client is the victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies.
DeFazio took over as principal last July after being hired by the school board in May. He was an administrator in the Rochester City School District for eight years, most recently serving as an assistant principal.