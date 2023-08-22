CANANDAIGUA — The deadline to apply for a City Council vacancy has been pushed back to Wednesday.
The original deadline was Aug. 18.
The vacancy was caused by the Aug. 14 resignation of Renée Sutton. It will be filled by City Council after applicants are interviewed Aug. 29. Applicants must be a resident of the city for at least a year prior to appointment. The person selected will serve until the date of their appointment until Dec. 31, 2024.
A special election for the final year of Sutton’s term will be on the November 2024 ballot.
Those interested should send a cover letter and résumé to City Council, c/o City Manager John Goodwin, 2 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424, or to jdg@canandaiguanewyork.gov.
Sutton was serving her second term overall, and first as an at-large councilor, after first being elected to Council in 2017 as Ward 4 representative.