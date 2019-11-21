SENECA FALLS — Motorists who have been using Barker Street as the detour around a closed section of West Bayard Street are now being directed to a new one.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said traffic is being diverted up Bridge and Ovid streets to the end where they merge, avoiding not only Barker Street but also Maynard, Mechanic and South streets. Barker, as the closest to West Bayard, is the most heavily used.
“Residents of Barker and other side streets are complaining. They are narrow streets with just enough room for two lanes of traffic,” Peenstra said. “We feel it’s safer to use the main streets of Bridge and Ovid, which are wider.”
He said signs directing motorists to the new detour have been placed, along with signs saying “local traffic only” on the four side streets.
“We want people to be educated about those changes. If they comply, we won’t have to enforce the local traffic only requirement and issue traffic tickets,” Peenstra said. “It has been bad on Barker Street in particular in the morning and night when people go to and from work increases the amount of traffic.”
Parking on the street also has been temporarily prohibited. The new detour will also aid trucks from the Seneca Falls Fire Department at 43 W. Bayard St., which is in the block that is closed to through traffic, to get to the east side of the town.
The section of West Bayard from Ovid to Bridge Street has been closed to through traffic since Aug. 29 after a deteriorating culvert under the street was discovered. That culvert takes water from a pond on the south side of the street to the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on the north side.
Town and state officials are in discussions on which entity is responsible for repairing the culvert to allow the street to reopen, with indications it will be a town responsibility. A preliminary estimate of the cost to make the repairs is $1.2 million.
State officials ordered the closing, saying the deterioration has weakened the roadway and continued heavy traffic could cause collapse. The block is limited to local and commercial traffic only.